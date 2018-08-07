Two die in road accident

GUJRANWALA: Two persons died when their vehicle fell in a canal here near Theri Sansi on Monday.Reportedly, Imran, 36, and Abid Rasool, 24, were going somewhere when their vehicle suddenly got out of control and fell in the canal which resulted in their immediate deaths.

EX-PHA OFFICIAL BOOKED: Sabzi Mandi police have registered a case against former director administration PHA for abusing and threatening the department’s clerk. Reportedly, PHA junior clerk Gulfam Ahmed gave an application to the Sabzi Mandi police that former director administration Ahad Dogar, who is under investigation by the ACE in a corruption case, came to the office and asked the junior clerk to provide him some official documents. When he refused to do so, the said officer got furious and started abusing and threatening him. Sabzi Mandi police have registered the case and started investigation.

FOUR POS HELD: The FIA Monday arrested six accused, including four proclaimed offenders and two human traffickers, here. Accused M Ashraf Cheema, Zeeshan Akram, M Mohsin, M Afzal, Shahzad Khurram, Aurengzeb showed resistance. The FIA team has also recovered fake visa stamps, stickers and other documents from them.