Two women gang-raped

PAKPATTAN: Two women were gang-raped in separate incidents here on Monday. In the first incident, a woman was standing on a bus stop when at Chak Shafi when three accused, including Yaseen, allegedly abducted her, took her to Gaggu Mandi, and allegedly raped her.

In another incident, a woman was on her way at Chak 149-EB when two accused, including Shafiq, allegedly abducted her and took her to a house where they allegedly raped her. Police have registered separate cases.

KILLERS GET IMPRISONMENT, FINE: District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday awarded life imprisonment and Rs 200,000 fine each on two accused in a double murder case. According to the prosecution, Naseer and Afzaal had murdered Fayyaz and Noor Ahmad over a land dispute in 2013. The court awarded five years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine to Tanveer and Waqas in the same case.

‘AGRICULTURE BACKBONE OF COUNTRY’: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Food Sardar Tanveer Ahmad has said that agriculture is the backbone of our country. He said this while addressing a meeting at Canal Rest House here on Monday. The caretaker minister said that farmers were getting bumper yield due to farmer-friendly policies of the government.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were overcharging on seeds, agri medicines and fertilisers.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Monday. Muhammad Nazim of Chak Soma was returning to his village when two dacoits snatched cash and other valuables.

Three thieves stole valuables from the house of f Muhammad Akhtar at Chak Kot Heera Singh. Tariq Siddique parked his bike on a road near Chak Freed Shah. When he

returned, he found it missing. Police have registered cases.

RHC INSPECTED: DC Noman Yousaf on Monday visited the Rural Health Centre Malka Hans Town and inspected various sections. The DC directed the staff to take steps for providing best facilities to the patients.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide at Chak 8-SP on Monday. Rukhsana ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue.