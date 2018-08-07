PTI to face jumble of Jaranwala problems

JARANWALA: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has to face several problems and issues of the area which the PML-N left behind.

The PML-N remained in the power for the last five years in centre and ten years in the Punjab but in the recently-held elections, the PTI has swept away the polls except loss of one provincial seat.

Former MNA from this area, Talal Chaudhry ( now disqualified) could not come up to the expectations of the people and failed to resolve their problems despite many promises. The main roads of this area, including Jaranwala-Khurrianwala Road, Jaranwala-Shahkot Road, Jaranwala-Satiana Road and Jaranwala–Syedwala Road are in a shambles.

The PML-N government failed to rehabilitate these roads despite longstanding protests and demands of the area people. The other major problems include provision of potable water and improper medical facilities for the citizens of urban and rural area. The tehsil headquarters hospital could not be upgraded properly and facing lack of medical facilities even minor cases are referred to Faisalabad.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s announcement of giving Jaranwala tehsil the status of district has yet to be materialised whereas the problems of local agriculture sector are also unresolved. Now is the high time for the PTI elected members of the parliament to resolve the area problems and come up to the expectation of the locals.