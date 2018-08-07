Two commit suicide

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, committed suicide in separate incidents in Sahiwal police limits. According to police, Salma Bibi, 20, of Hilalpur, was depressed over family disputes and on the day of incident she took poisonous pills and died. Mehr Naveed, 27, of the same village also ate poison and died.

Three held with narcotics: Police Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. Police raided Jhal Chakian and village Nabi Shah Bala and arrested accused Ehsanullah, Zafar Iqbal and Rabnawaz and seized 19 kg hashish, liquor in a huge quality. Police have registered cases against the accused.