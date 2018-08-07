Independent Punjab MPA joins PML-N

LAHORE: Independent candidate Rana Liaqat, who won elections from PP-39, has joined the PML-N Monday, Geo News reported.

Liaqat expressed full faith in party leadership during a meeting. Senior party leader Kh Asif was present at the meeting. The candidate is a former PML-N member. The decision comes at a critical time, as the PML-N looks to form the government in Punjab — once the party’s stronghold.

The PTI has threatened the PML-N’s decade-old rule in Punjab. With the difference of just six seats, both parties have actively pursued independent candidates and other political parties to form government in country’s largest province.

According to senior party leader Rana Sanaullah, the party needs only 18 MPAs-elect to form government in Punjab. “We have won 130 seats and need an additional 18 MPAs-elects. With the PPP’s six elected MPAs and 13 independents we will have the numbers to form the government,” Sanaullah has claimed. The PTI has also claimed of having enough members to form the government in Punjab. PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has claimed that the party has the support of 18 independents. The party has also said that with these independents, its own MPAs-elect and seven from the PML-Q, its strength in the Punjab Assembly stands at 148 members.