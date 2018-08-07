Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
Agencies
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Weak policing impacts judicial system: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Monday that a weak police adversely impacts the judicial system. Speaking in a police reforms committee meeting, the chief justice said that police play a pivotal role in judicial cases. "There is a dire need of change in police' rules and regulations," he said. "Police need urgent modernisation after devolution of power through 18th amendment."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar