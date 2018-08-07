Bushra Bibi’s daughter joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: The daughter of Bushra Bibi - the wife of prime minister nominee Imran Khan - has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Geo News reported Monday. Mehru Hayat, Bushra Bibi’s daughter from her past marriage, joined the Imran Khan-led PTI along with her friend, Farah Khan. Bushra Bibi said on the occasion that working to resolve women’s issues remains her foremost priority. Imran married Bushra Bibi, his spiritual guide, in a private ceremony in February this year. His marriage to the mother-of-five is his third, and her second. She was previously married to a senior Customs official Khawar Fareed Maneka.