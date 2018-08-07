Imran’s decision to be accepted: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Khattak on Monday recommended Mahmood Khan and Shah Farman for the next Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to the party leadership as he said that he would accept what decision Imran Khan would take about him.

The former KP chief minister withdrew his name for the post. According to reports, Atif Khan and Taimoor Saleem Jhagra are also being considered for the top provincial post by the party chairman. Speaking to the media, Khattak said that Imran Khan will take the final decision on nominating the next KP chief minister, adding that he would also accept any decision with regard to himself taken by the party chief. According to the results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran Khan-led PTI is leading in the KP Assembly after securing 65 seats out of a total of 99. On the other hand, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal secured 10 seats, Awami National Party secured six seats, independents and PML-N secured five seats each. Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians secured four seats. The elections were postponed in PK-78 (Peshawar) and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan constituencies which will be held at a later date. Alongside, the PTI is leading the National Assembly tally with 116 NA seats. Trailing is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 62 and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with 43 seats.