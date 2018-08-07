Pak U-15 women team leaves for SAFF event

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-15 women football team departed for Bhutan to participate in SAFF Championship to be held from August 9 to 19 in Thimpu, Bhutan.

Pakistan team will face Bangladesh in the inaugural match of the event on August 9. In a message president of PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said: “special attention is being paid to women football in Pakistan. A bunch of good players have been picked from the national events. Best facilities are being provided to the players in the training camps. The mission to empower women football will continue. Much improved and balanced teams are expected in future.”

Selected squad for the said event is: Adan Aftab, Aliya Sadiq, Noor Qasir, Anushey Usman, Fatima Sahar, Rimsha Niazi, Samavia Yasir, Nida Karim, Syeda Umme Zunaira Shah, Fiama Qayyum, Aliza, Shumyla Hussain, Marium Zehri, Alina Ispahani, Shanza, Sanober, Seemal Saad, Ayesha Naseem, Zara Hameed, Nabiha Asad Qureshi. The officials are: Head coach M. Rashid, assistant coaches Kiran Ilyas Ghouri, Asmaa Usman, Physio Sajida Fajar, goalkeeper coach Jaffar Khan.