Islam suffers finger injury

DHAKA: Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam received 25 stitches after sustaining injury in the series deciding third Twenty20 international against West Indies, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Monday. “He needed 25 stitches all together,” manager Rabeed Imam said. “He will require at least two weeks before removing the stitches and only after that we can decide anything about his further course of action regarding his injury,” he added. Islam hurt his bowling arm after he dived to his right to save a run when Marlon Samuels drove his flighted delivery. Islam’s finger made contact with the boot of Chadwik Walton at the non-striker’s end when he was trying to get back into the crease. The injury was severe as Walton Stepped on the bowling fingers that forced Islam off the field, taking no further part in the game. Soumya bowled the remaining three deliveries as Islam had to be rushed back to avail the physician’s attention.