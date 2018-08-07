Putnam headed to PGA C’ship with Barracuda win

LOS ANGELES: Andrew Putnam had five birdies and just one bogey Sunday as he wrapped up his first USPGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada. Putnam, who played on the tour in 2015 but spent last season on the developmental Web.com tour, started the day with a three-point lead over Sam Saunders in the tournament that uses the Modified Stableford scoring format.

Players get eight points for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie and zero for par with a point subtracted for a bogey and three points docked for double bogey or worse, with Putnam amassing nine points on Sunday to finish with a total of 47. He needed only a bogey at the last to win, but finished off with a 22-foot birdie putt from off the green at the 18th hole at Montreaux Golf and Country Club.

The gives Putnam a $612,000 winner’s prize, a two-year tour exemption and a berth in the final major of the year, the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, next week.

Chad Campbell was second with 43 points, nabbing 11 on Sunday. Sam Saunders, who started the day three off the lead, finished with a round worth minus-1, finishing tied for seventh.Putnam, a 29-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, said he wasn’t exactly “expecting” to win, with his focus on keeping his tour card after his spell on the Web.com tour.