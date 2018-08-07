Sussex sign teenaged Haines

LONDON: Having signed his first professional contract with Sussex in October 2017, Tom Haines has been awarded a full time contract by the county club on Monday. Haines made his first-class debut in 2016 against Kent and had a sombre start as he got out for a duck. But in this season, Tom managed to pile up a ton against Durham which helped his case. A product of the Sussex Academy, Haines led the Sussex 2nd XI against Hampshire in May 2018. Former Australia fast bowler and Sussex’s coach - Jason Gillespie - was pleased with Tom’s signing.