Sussex sign teenaged Haines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Having signed his first professional contract with Sussex in October 2017, Tom Haines has been awarded a full time contract by the county club on Monday. Haines made his first-class debut in 2016 against Kent and had a sombre start as he got out for a duck. But in this season, Tom managed to pile up a ton against Durham which helped his case. A product of the Sussex Academy, Haines led the Sussex 2nd XI against Hampshire in May 2018. Former Australia fast bowler and Sussex’s coach - Jason Gillespie - was pleased with Tom’s signing.
LONDON: Having signed his first professional contract with Sussex in October 2017, Tom Haines has been awarded a full time contract by the county club on Monday. Haines made his first-class debut in 2016 against Kent and had a sombre start as he got out for a duck. But in this season, Tom managed to pile up a ton against Durham which helped his case. A product of the Sussex Academy, Haines led the Sussex 2nd XI against Hampshire in May 2018. Former Australia fast bowler and Sussex’s coach - Jason Gillespie - was pleased with Tom’s signing.
Comments