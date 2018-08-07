Aligarh advance in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: Aligarh Club marched into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they thrashed Apollo Sports by 10 wickets at the Township Ground. Scores: Apollo Sports 111 all out in 36.1 overs (Salman Ali 18, Usman Ali 17, M Arslan 27, Sami Aslam 3/18, Ahsan Ali 2/7, M Ahsan 2/14, Zia Shehzad 2/39). Aligarh Club 113 for no loss in 14.2 overs (Sami Aslam 60*, Zia Shehzad 49*).