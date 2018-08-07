Kolisi keeps Springbok captaincy

JOHANNESBURG: Siya Kolisi retains the captaincy, three star forwards return after injuries and three uncapped players are included Monday in the South African squad for the Rugby Championship. Flanker Kolisi became the first black Test skipper of the Springboks two months ago and led them to a 2-1 home series victory over England.

Although 2017 captains Warren Whiteley and Eben Etzebeth are back after lengthy injuries, coach Rassie Erasmus kept faith with the leadership of the Western Stormers loose forward. The recalls of lock Etzebeth, number eight Whiteley and hooker Malcolm Marx, who missed the England Tests through injury, should greatly strengthen the pack for the championship pitting South Africa against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. With Duane Vermeulen unavailable having joined a Japanese club, Golden Lions skipper Whiteley is set to regain his place in the middle of the back row.