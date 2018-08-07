Veteran Murray leaps 457 places in ATP rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.
The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff. Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 a.m. Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.
ATP top 20
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665
4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5455
5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610 (+1)
6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4355 (-1)
7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665
9. John Isner (USA) 3490
10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355
11. David Goffin (BEL) 3120
12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2470
13. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2290
14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2190 (+1)
15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2000 (+1)
16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (+2)
17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1935
18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)
19. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-5)
20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1745 (+1)
Selected:
195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 290 (+3)
375. Andy Murray (GBR) 110 (+457).
Mihaela breaks into top 20: Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu continued her remarkable rise by breaking into the WTA top 20 for the first time on Monday after winning her maiden Tour title in San Jose. The 30-year-old left-hander was ranked outside the world’s top 500 at the last start of last season, but beat Greek Maria Sakkari on Sunday after losing her first two WTA Tour finals earlier this year in Hobart and Prague. Her compatriot and French Open champion Simona Halep maintained her healthy lead as world number one, while 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams stayed 26th after her embarrassing 6-1, 6-0 thrashing by Johanna Konta in the San Jose first round.
WTA top 20
1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,511 pts
2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,660
3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,492
4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,305
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020
6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,680
7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,535
8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,505
9. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,485
10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3,900
11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3,787
12. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3,525 (+1)
13. Madison Keys (USA) 3,127 (-1)
14. Venus Williams (USA) 2,901
15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,830
16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,555
17. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2,350
18. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,231
19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,165 (+1)
20. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 2,068 (+4)
Selected:
26. Serena Williams (USA) 1,616.
PARIS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.
The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff. Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 a.m. Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.
ATP top 20
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665
4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5455
5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610 (+1)
6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4355 (-1)
7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665
9. John Isner (USA) 3490
10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355
11. David Goffin (BEL) 3120
12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2470
13. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2290
14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2190 (+1)
15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2000 (+1)
16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (+2)
17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1935
18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)
19. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-5)
20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1745 (+1)
Selected:
195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 290 (+3)
375. Andy Murray (GBR) 110 (+457).
Mihaela breaks into top 20: Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu continued her remarkable rise by breaking into the WTA top 20 for the first time on Monday after winning her maiden Tour title in San Jose. The 30-year-old left-hander was ranked outside the world’s top 500 at the last start of last season, but beat Greek Maria Sakkari on Sunday after losing her first two WTA Tour finals earlier this year in Hobart and Prague. Her compatriot and French Open champion Simona Halep maintained her healthy lead as world number one, while 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams stayed 26th after her embarrassing 6-1, 6-0 thrashing by Johanna Konta in the San Jose first round.
WTA top 20
1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,511 pts
2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,660
3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,492
4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,305
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020
6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,680
7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,535
8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,505
9. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,485
10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3,900
11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3,787
12. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3,525 (+1)
13. Madison Keys (USA) 3,127 (-1)
14. Venus Williams (USA) 2,901
15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,830
16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,555
17. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2,350
18. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,231
19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,165 (+1)
20. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 2,068 (+4)
Selected:
26. Serena Williams (USA) 1,616.
Comments