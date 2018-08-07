Veteran Murray leaps 457 places in ATP rankings

PARIS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.

The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff. Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 a.m. Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.

ATP top 20

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610 (+1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4355 (-1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665

9. John Isner (USA) 3490

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3120

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2470

13. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2290

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2190 (+1)

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2000 (+1)

16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (+2)

17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1935

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)

19. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-5)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1745 (+1)

Selected:

195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 290 (+3)

375. Andy Murray (GBR) 110 (+457).

Mihaela breaks into top 20: Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu continued her remarkable rise by breaking into the WTA top 20 for the first time on Monday after winning her maiden Tour title in San Jose. The 30-year-old left-hander was ranked outside the world’s top 500 at the last start of last season, but beat Greek Maria Sakkari on Sunday after losing her first two WTA Tour finals earlier this year in Hobart and Prague. Her compatriot and French Open champion Simona Halep maintained her healthy lead as world number one, while 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams stayed 26th after her embarrassing 6-1, 6-0 thrashing by Johanna Konta in the San Jose first round.

WTA top 20

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,511 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,660

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,492

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,305

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,680

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,535

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,505

9. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,485

10. Julia Goerges (GER) 3,900

11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3,787

12. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3,525 (+1)

13. Madison Keys (USA) 3,127 (-1)

14. Venus Williams (USA) 2,901

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,830

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,555

17. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2,350

18. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,231

19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,165 (+1)

20. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 2,068 (+4)

Selected:

26. Serena Williams (USA) 1,616.