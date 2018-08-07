PCB announces central contracts for 33 players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced central contracts for 33 national cricketers in five categories from A to E as part of its three-year financial formula.

The A and B categories have six players each with C having nine, D five and E seven. The three years financial remuneration agreement on which the central contract is based was finalised after talks with two senior players of the team.

PCB’s announced Centrally Contracted Players list is for the 2018-19 season. The Central Contract Selection Committee, comprising Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid, National Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar, had recommended the names of the players and Chairman PCB Najam Sethi approved the players’ list in different categories.

In the new central contract PCB has raised the monthly remuneration for each of its categories ranging between 25-30%, and has also increased its players match fees by 20% across all categories. An agreed percentage increase will also be given to the players in years two and three of the new agreement.

A New Category, “E”, has been added to the Central Contracts to recognise performers on the Domestic Circuit as well as to encourage the continuing development of emerging cricketers from the Junior Cricket Level.

Contract category: Six players are in category A are Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir.

Six players in category B are Muhammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab KhanSix players in category C are Muhammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imamul Haq, Muhammad Nawaz, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaan Masood, Imad Wasim Six players in category D are Rumman Raees, Asif Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Hussain Talat.

Six players in category E are Bilal Asif, Saad Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.