NZ PM holds first meeting after maternity leave

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned to Parliament on Monday to run her first cabinet meeting, six weeks after giving birth to her daughter, becoming only the second elected leader to do so in office. Ministers applauded as Ardern entered the cabinet meeting room and took her place beside Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, thanking him for running the country, allowing her to become its first premier to take maternity leave when in office.

“The last six weeks have been wonderful not only because of the birth of our healthy daughter but because we have been gifted by this cabinet, by the people of New Zealand, this time together,” Ardern said. “It’s really, really nice to be back amongst you all,” she told colleagues.

“Shall we get on with it?”Ardern’s daughter, Neve Te Aroha, did not accompany her to the meeting. But steps to make parliament more baby-friendly allow her to cuddle with her mother during debates and swim in the legislators’ pool.