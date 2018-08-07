Tue August 07, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 7, 2018

China probes chairman of Shanghai Airport Authority

BEIJING: China’s anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the chairman of the Shanghai Airport Authority, Wu Jianrong, for suspected serious violations of discipline, it said on Monday, using a phrase that usually refers to graft. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) did say exactly what Wu was suspected of, however.

