China probes chairman of Shanghai Airport Authority

BEIJING: China’s anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the chairman of the Shanghai Airport Authority, Wu Jianrong, for suspected serious violations of discipline, it said on Monday, using a phrase that usually refers to graft. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) did say exactly what Wu was suspected of, however.
