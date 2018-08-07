Indian state to pay for sex change in boost for transgender rights

KOCHI: LGBT campaigners urged India’s state governments on Monday to “learn a lesson” from Kerala after authorities in the wealthy southern state said they would cover the cost of gender reassignment surgeries. Kerala’s chief minister said his government would pay 200,000 rupees ($3,000) to allow people to have the procedure, the second Indian state to do so after neighbouring Tamil Nadu. “If more money is required, it will be made available,” Jaffar Malik, director of the state’s social justice department, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday. Maya Urmi Aher, a transgender woman and rights activist, called it a “welcome step”. “Other states must learn a lesson from Kerala,” she said. “Being a community that is so stigmatised and discriminated against, most do not have an education or jobs, meaning they do not have much money. “Kerala has assigned three hospitals for gender reassignment surgery and said it would also pay for people to have the procedure outside the state and reimburse those who had already done so. A 2015 government survey found there were about 25,000 transgender people in Kerala and more than 80 percent wished to undergo the surgery but needed financial help.