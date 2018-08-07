Tue August 07, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 7, 2018

Posting

PESHAWAR: The chief justice of the Peshawar High court, Peshawar, has ordered the posting/transfer of one judicial officer. Muhammad Asim Imam, District & Sessions Judge, was repatriated from provincial government and posted as OSD, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar for further posting as Judge, Anti-Terrorism Court in Mardan.

