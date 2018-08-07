tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The chief justice of the Peshawar High court, Peshawar, has ordered the posting/transfer of one judicial officer. Muhammad Asim Imam, District & Sessions Judge, was repatriated from provincial government and posted as OSD, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar for further posting as Judge, Anti-Terrorism Court in Mardan.
PESHAWAR: The chief justice of the Peshawar High court, Peshawar, has ordered the posting/transfer of one judicial officer. Muhammad Asim Imam, District & Sessions Judge, was repatriated from provincial government and posted as OSD, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar for further posting as Judge, Anti-Terrorism Court in Mardan.
Comments