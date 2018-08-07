IMSciences inks MoU with Chinese varsity

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar, Pakistan, and RC – One Belt One Road and Rural-Urban Development, Zhejiang University, School of Public Affairs – China (RC-OBOR Rural and Urban Development).

According to a press release, the MoU is aimed at improving the research base of the two Institutes. This shall be done through mutual collaboration and cooperation between the two institutes in the areas of academic exchange, joint research activities, joint publications and data-sharing, as agreed upon by both the parties.