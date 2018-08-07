Lok Virsa holding patriotic songs contest

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is holding a contest of patriotic national songs in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Auditions are under way for the purpose. The participants will be shortlisted in three stages.

Prizes will be awarded to three best contestants of the competition. They will perform live on stage during the Independence Day event at Lok Virsa, Shakarparian, on August 14. Additional secretary of the information and literary heritage ministry Shafqat Jalil will attend the event and give away prizes to them.

An official of Lok Virsa said the organisation had planned events to promote cultural heritage of the country and highlight the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the country's creation. He said the Lok Virsa was making all-out efforts to educate people, especially youths, about national culture and music.