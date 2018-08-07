Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vegetarian meal

Thinking of grilling dinner tonight? Meat and other animal products don’t have to be on the menu. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

* Grilling veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs, making macaroni and cheese and potato salad with egg-free and dairy-free substitutes.

* Making Caesar salad dressing with nuts, nutritional yeast and soy sauce, instead of anchovies, baking homemade kale chips instead of potato chips.

— HealthDay News

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar