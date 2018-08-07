Dedicated force to respond to national disasters

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority has planned the raising of a dedicated force to effectively respond to disasters across the country.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat told a workshop on the role of media in preparedness for disaster management here that the proposed National Disaster Response Force would help handle the catastrophic situations across the country along with other relevant authorities.

"This exclusive force to be developed along the lines of Rescue 1122 will comprise around 200 highly-trained personnel to reduce disaster risks and ensure swift reaction to the emergencies across the country," he said, adding that disaster response teams would be raised in provinces afterwards.