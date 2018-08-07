US embassy partners with police to promote civil engagement

Islamabad:The Islamabad police recognize that instilling a positive image of the police department in the minds of young Pakistani’s is crucial for strengthening security in the country, and through the American Embassy supported Summer Youth Camp, they were able to do just that.

Nearly 500 children participated in the annual camp. A highly successful six-week program conducted at the Islamabad Police Lines, funded by the US Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL), and facilitated by the Department of Justice/International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP).

The program brought 346 boys and 147 girls, ages six to fourteen years of age, from Islamabad and Rawalpindi together for over a month of fun and games. Watchful Islamabad Police officers taught swimming, archery, horseback riding, gymnastics, first aid, traffic safety and martial arts. These interactions provided a positive experience for the community to come together, meet local officers and see them as neighbours and fellow members of the community with families and values matching their own.

It also facilitated an open dialog between the public and their protectors, helping to eliminate the sense of distrust that all too often exists from limited law enforcement interaction with the public.