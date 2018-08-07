Woman’s tortured body found in canal

LAHORE: A 40-year-old woman was recovered dead from canal in the Muslim Town police limits on Monday.

Police said the victim yet to be identified was subjected to torture and later thrown into the canal which resulted into her death. Locals of the area informed police after spotting the body floating in the canal. Police removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was recovered dead in the Gawalmandi police limits on Monday.

The victim yet to be identified was lying dead near Laxmi Chowk. Police reached the scene after being informed by a passerby and shifted the victim to hospital. The doctors confirmed his death. Police official said the victim looked like a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs. Police removed the body to morgue.

BURNT: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in a fire incident at a godown in the New Anarkali police limits on Monday. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. Rescue 1122 fire service responded to the emergency and controlled the fire after hectic efforts continued for several hours.

Firefighters said the fire had erupted at the third floor of a building due to short circuit. It was the godown of laboratory equipment, chemicals and plastic. The firefighter could not reach the building with fire tenders due to narrow streets. At the time, they started firefighting it spread to the entire building. Huge flames and smoke billowed into the sky. Rescuers managed to control fire by parking vehicles at long distance.