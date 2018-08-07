Hospitals upgrade reviewed

LAHORE: Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Saqib Zafar presided over a department development sub-committee meeting at his office on Monday.

During the meeting, development schemes of different public sector hospitals of various districts came under discussion and the meeting reviewed progress made so far. According to a handout issued here, the meeting reviewed the upgradation schemes of emergency departments of teaching hospitals, including Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Sargodha and Sialkot Districts. Moreover, it also directed to prepare the case of revised estimates of civil works according to new rates for additional development projects and start of development schemes of four lecture theatres of Rawalpindi Medical University. Chief Planning Officer (Specialised Health) Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary (Dev) Saira Umar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Arif Tajammul, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Asim Hameed and others attended the meeting.