CDA withdraws posting orders

islamabad: Following protest from top official of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday withdrew posting orders of an officer in sub-ordinate department of the MCI.
The Human Resource Development (HRD) directorate of CDA only three days back issued posting orders of a BPS-18 officer of CDA Muhammad Attaullah. The officer was given look after charge of Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) in addition to existing responsibilities.
However, the Chief Metropolitan Officer Syed Najaf Iqbal the same day wrote a letter to CDA considering the posting orders as interference in affairs of MCI. He also conveyed to CDA's concerned officials that appointment of any officer in a department falling under the MCI without his consent, would be violation of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Act, 2015.
The correspondence started a row between two organisation but the sources said the CDA chairman settled the dispute directing HRD to withdraw posting of the CDA officer in Director of E&DM.
