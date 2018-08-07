Justice Shamim sworn in as LHC acting CJ

LAHORE: Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmad Khan on Monday took oath as the acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at LHC judges lounge. The LHC judges, officials, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. Justice Shamim, who stood third on the LHC judges seniority list, was made acting CJ because LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali and puisne judge Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq along with three other judges had proceeded abroad to attend a conference. Justice Shamim was appointed as LHC ad hoc judge on February 19, 2010 and was confirmed in May 2011 along with 14 other additional judges. He would retire on December 31, 2019 after attaining the age of superannuation (62 years in case of a high court judge).