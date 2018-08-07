LHC stays Rana Sana’s victory notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday barred Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing victory notification of the PML-N candidate Rana Sanaullah from NA-131, Faisalabad, and issued notice to ECP for Tuesday (today).

Justice Mamoon Rashid was hearing two petitions against Rana Sanaullah seeking a vote recount as well as his disqualification. The petitioner pleaded to the court to direct the ECP to withhold its notification with regard to the PML-N leader’s win in NA-106 in the July 25 election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Nisar Ahmed Jutt who lost the election to the PML-N leader in recount as well, has approached the LHC for recount in the constituency. He said his opponent candidate obtained 106,310 votes while he got 103,779 votes. However, RO rejected his plea for a complete recount.

In the second petitioner, Dr Nisar Ahmed, who had lost the July 25 polls to Sanaullah, has challenged the former Punjab law minister’s win, arguing that he “caused harm to the sanctity of Islam” thereby violating Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The court also reserved its verdict on the petition of PPP’s candidate from NA-114, Jhang, Faisal Saleh Hayat seeking a complete vote recount in his constituency. Justice Mamoon Rashid was hearing Faisal Saleh Hayat’s plea, challenging the returning officer’s decision rejecting his recounting request.

Faisal Saleh Hayat’s counsel pleaded that he stood second in 25 July general elections by securing 16,454 votes while his opponent candidate of PTI Mehboob Sultan obtained 16,043 votes.

He said 12,970 votes were rejected and the returning officer (RO) in NA-114 had stopped the practice after recounting of 10 polling stations. However, his defeat margin was decreased from 589 to 538. He said the RO turned down his plea for a complete vote recount. He requested the court to issue order for a complete recount in the constituency.

The same court restrained Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing victory notification of the PTI candidate from NA-118, Nankana Sahib. The court issued order on the Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Shizra Mansab Khan. She pleaded that she lost election with a margin of 2,405 while 9,257 votes were deliberately rejected in her constituency.

She pointed out that her polling agents were kicked out of polling stations and massive irregularities were committed from 6pm to 8pm. The court also reserved its verdict on a petition challenging victory of the PML-N stalwart, Khawaja Asif, from NA-73, Sialkot.

The PTI candidate Usman Dar pleaded that he was defeated with a margin of 1,406 votes while 7,346 votes were rejected in his constituency. He pointed out that his polling agents were not provided Form-45 which is, he said, tantamount to irregularities. He requested the court to stay victory notification and order a complete recount in the constituency.

The court also reserved its verdict on a petition challenging PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry’s win from PP-27, Jhelum.

The court also stayed victory notification of the PML-N winning candidate from PP-123 Toba Tek Singh and sought reply from Election Commission of Pakistan. The petitioner, Sonia Ali of PTI, pleaded that she lost election with a thin margin of 70 votes but the RO dismissed his application for recounting of votes.