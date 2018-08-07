Tue August 07, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 7, 2018

Nepal landslide kills eight, victims mostly children

KATHMANDU: A landslide killed a woman and at least seven children in Nepal over the weekend as officials issued warnings on Monday of the risk of more landslides and flash floods due to torrential rain.

Working in the downpour, rescuers in Bheri town, about 310-km west of capital Kathmandu, were still searching for a missing boy, having pulled out one survivor. "Army and police personnel are digging with shovels through mud for a 12-year-old boy who is missing" Krishna Prasad Khatiwada, a senior government official in Bheri, told Reuters by phone.

The dead children were aged between three and eleven years. Flash floods and landslides in the June-September monsoon season are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest.

