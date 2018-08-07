Patten hits back at Beijing over HK press club row

HONG KONG: Former British governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten said it was "quite simply wrong" for Beijing to urge the city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club to cancel a planned speech by an independence activist.

Patten’s comments came after China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stepped in to ask the club to cancel the talk by Andy Chan of the Hong Kong National Party, a group threatened with a ban. Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under an agreement which granted it limited autonomy and protected its way of life for 50 years, giving it rights unseen on the mainland including freedom of speech.

But concern is growing that those freedoms are being eroded by an increasingly assertive Beijing. "There is no justification for censoring people because you don’t like what they have to say," said Patten in comments emailed to AFP as the FCC row escalates.

He said freedom of speech was one of the "hallmarks of an open society living under the rule of law" and was protected by the handover agreement. "I have consistently argued against the idea of advocating independence for Hong Kong," added Patten, who has spoken several times at the FCC.

"But I also continue to argue for Hong Kong’s liberties and local autonomy. It is quite simply wrong for Beijing’s Communist foreign ministry to get involved with an issue which should be determined within Hong Kong." Chan’s talk is due to take place on August 14 and is part of a "club lunch" tradition which has seen an array of speakers, including Chinese officials, address members and the media.