US isolated, says Tehran Trump open to Iran deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he remains open to forging a new nuclear deal with Iran, as he confirmed Washington will go ahead with reimposing sanctions against Tehran.

Despite pleas from other parties to the agreement, Trump pulled the US out of the deal in May, claiming the Iranian regime was cheating on its commitments and funding "malign" activities around the region.

"I remain open to reaching a more comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of the regime’s malign activities, including its ballistic missile program and its support for terrorism," Trump said in a statement.

A first phase of US sanctions against Iran goes into effect overnight, targeting Iran’s access to US banknotes and key industries including cars and carpets.

The second phase, which takes effect November 5 and will block Iran’s oil sales, is due to cause more damage, though several countries including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases. Trump called the multilateral Iran accord a "horrible, one-sided deal."

It "failed to achieve the fundamental objective of blocking all paths to an Iranian nuclear bomb, and it threw a lifeline of cash to a murderous dictatorship that has continued to spread bloodshed, violence and chaos," he said.

After months of fierce rhetoric, Trump surprised observers last week when he offered to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif suggested it was hard to imagine negotiating with the man who tore up an agreement on which Iran and world powers had spent the "longest hours in negotiating history."

Trump warned that businesses and individuals that continue to work with Tehran risk "severe" consequences.

"We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: either change its threatening, destabilising behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran said the United States was "isolated" in its hostility to the Islamic republic on Monday, as it braced for the return of sanctions against a backdrop of political turmoil inside the country.

"Of course, American bullying and political pressures may cause some disruption, but the fact is that in the current world, America is isolated," Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif told reporters, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Iran on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal in May -- a move opposed by all other parties to the agreement.

"We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US," said EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini in a statement jointly signed with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany.

"We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran," the statement added. Despite the support, however, many large European firms are leaving Iran for fear of US penalties.

Renewed US hostility has already sparked a run on Iran’s currency, which has lost around half its value since Trump’s announcement. It has added to tensions inside Iran, which has seen days of protests and strikes in multiple towns and cities over water shortages, high prices and wider anger at the political system.