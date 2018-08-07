Klopp admits Liverpool’s defensive concerns

LONDON: Liverpool face potential defensive problems ahead of Sunday’s Premier League opener against West Ham United, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez their only senior centre backs fit and available, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Joel Matip (hip) and Ragnar Klavan (hamstring) both missed Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Italian side Napoli due to injuries and are doubtful for Liverpool’s final pre-season match against Torino on Tuesday.

“Joel, we’ll have to see. Klavan, shouldn’t be too serious, but if Tuesday is too early I don’t know yet,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.“Maybe we will do some magic things with the formation on Tuesday. I don’t know how we will do it. Dejan didn’t train so far. He probably won’t play Tuesday and Sunday will be very difficult as well,” Klopp added.

“The first two league games at least are in the ‘pre-season’ (for the World Cup players).”Liverpool finished fourth last season and reached the final of the Champions League where they were beaten by Real Madrid.