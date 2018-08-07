WI bowler reprimanded for inappropriate language

DUBAI: West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for using inappropriate language during his side’s T20I against Bangladesh at Lauderhill on Sunday.

He was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”.

Nurse now has two demerit points against his name. He had received one demerit point for showing dissent during the first ODI against Afghanistan in St Lucia in June last year.

Sunday’s incident happened in the second over of Bangladesh’s batting when the off-spinner, after being hit for a boundary off the last ball of his opening over, used inappropriate language, which was also picked up on the stump microphone.

Nurse admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer.