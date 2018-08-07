Chinese FA opens probe into Demba Ba racism controversy

SHANGHAI: China’s football authority said Monday it was investigating reports that Senegalese striker Demba Ba was subjected to racial slurs by an opposing Chinese player during a weekend match, vowing “stern punishment” if the incident proved true.

The African former Chelsea forward, now with Shanghai Shenhua, became embroiled in a heated confrontation with Changchun Yatai midfielder Zhang Li late in their 1-1 Chinese Super League draw on Saturday night after Ba collided with one of Zhang’s teammates.

Various Chinese media reports said a furious Ba later claimed that Zhang had hurled racially insulting remarks at him.The Chinese Football Association (FA) said in a statement that it had launched an investigation and would hold hearings to determine whether any league conduct rules were violated.

“If this is true, there will be stern punishment in accordance with the rules,” it said.“We oppose racist behaviour in any form.”The statement did not mention any particular players.

Ba has not commented publicly on the affair but has retweeted anti-racism posts on his personal Twitter account.In a post-match press conference, Shenhua coach Wu Jingui had confirmed that “a Yatai player used insulting language toward” Ba.Following the match, Chinese social media exploded with calls for an investigation.