PTF’s decision to convert clay courts questioned

KARACHI: Tennis fraternity of the country has expressed concerns over the Pakistan Tennis Federation’s (PTF) decision to convert five clay courts of PTF Complex, Islamabad, into hard-synthetic surface.

The PTF recently issued a press release announcing that it was going to convert five clay courts into hard-synthetic surface at the PTF Complex, Islamabad. “This is a good decision but destroying the already running five quality clay courts by converting them into synthetic hard is beyond understanding,” said a local coach.

He added that when there is 9.5 acre land available to PTF at the complex, their decision to convert the quality clay courts into synthetic was incomprehensible. “These clay courts have been in service for more than a decade where a lot of national and international tournaments took place. These courts were made in 2008 which cost more than Rs5 million at that time. Recently, two international ITF Futures and two ITF junior tennis tournaments were held there successfully,” said the coach.

“After conversion, the players will be left with four clay courts and six synthetic hard courts at the complex,” said the coach. Another drawback, he added, was that to prepare teams for SAF Games, Asian Games or Islamic Games at least nine same surface courts are required. “They can build new synthetic hard courts on the land lying unused in the tennis complex premises,” suggested the coach.

PTF stated that this conversion was “being done to raise the standard of the courts as per international levels. PTF’s special committee set up for the task has selected the world renowned Plexipave Cushion surface, which is used in Australian Open (Grand Slam), for the courts”.

A PTF spokesman said a rigorous evaluation process was adopted after receiving offers from major vendors and the courts were expected to be completed by early or mid-October. “The project will be financed in most part by grants from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the government of Pakistan, and sponsors,” said the spokesman.

He added that the conversion of these five clay courts was part of the infrastructure development and up-gradation programme being undertaken by the PTF to meet future requirements.

PTF’s Executive Committee has formed a committee to monitor the execution of the project.“The ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia will visit Pakistan in August to inspect the progress of the project,” stated the spokesman.