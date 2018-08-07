Peaty’s world record amended after timing problem at Euros

GLASGOW: Adam Peaty’s world 100 metres breaststroke record, set at the European Championships on Saturday, has been amended after problems with the race-timing equipment came to light, officials said on Sunday.

The time, revised from 57.00 seconds to 57.10, is still faster than Peaty’s previous record of 57.13 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, sparing organisers the embarrassment of having to wipe the 23-year-old Briton’s new mark from the record books.

The European Swimming League (LEN) have apologised to Peaty and other affected athletes, a senior LEN official said later on Sunday, adding that he could see no reason why the record would not be ratified by the sport’s governing body FINA.

A second world record set on Saturday, the 50 metres backstroke mark of Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, remains unchanged as it was not one of the nine races that were affected by the equipment problem.

LEN said the starting mechanism had been “incorrectly configured” so that nine of Saturday’s races at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre showed times that were 0.10 seconds too fast.

“During the afternoon competition session on Saturday, the LEN Technical Swimming Committee became aware of a potential problem in relation to the race timing equipment for the first nine races of that session,” a statement from the European governing body said.

“Upon thorough investigation it became apparent that the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s.

“The LEN Technical Swimming Committee, working with the timing system operators, carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error and have, with the benefit of the necessary technical analysis, revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.”