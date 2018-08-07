Attacking education

Last week’s shocking attack on at least 13 schools, eight of which were girls’ schools, in Chilas was chillingly reminiscent of the way militant groups used to target schools in areas that were under their control. The TTP and its allies have never shied away from targeting children, be it Malala Yusufzai or Aitzaz Hasan, and have specifically singled out girls’ schools for attack. In Swat, former TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah banned all education for girls and shut down or destroyed all girls’ schools. We do not know as yet who was responsible for the attacks – all of which took place at night when no one was present at the schools – but there have been conflicting explanations from law-enforcement officials. Some have said that the perpetrators were not members of militant groups but were locals opposed to education for girls while the Gilgit-Baltistan police has claimed that the attackers were trained in Afghanistan, which would suggest that they were members of the TTP or other groups who are based in the country. The bare minimum one would expect from the authorities after a highly-coordinated attack on something as important as girls’ education is to at least identify those responsible and take action against them.

At least the reaction from locals in Chilas has been more positive. Members of civil society and political parties have taken to the streets to protest against the attacks. Chilas, and indeed the rest of Gilgit-Baltistan, has some of the lowest rates of school attendance in the country and the problem will only become worse if schools continue to be targeted. The security situation in the country has become much better since the time when the TTP would shut down schools and carry out attacks like the one in the Army Public in Peshawar. But the last thing we need is to be complacent. Militancy has long thrived in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Diamer being a particular hotbed of sectarian outfits. The National Action Plan calls for action against all militant groups – an instruction which has rarely been followed. The next government’s biggest challenge will be to continue the war against militancy and indeed to become smarter in how it is waged. Large-scale military operations alone cannot solve the problem. We need to tackle the hateful ideology peddled by right wing and extremist groups. The attacks on education for girls have to be strongly countered and those who agree with such a narrative need to be convinced otherwise. Education is far too important for any space to be ceded to extremist elements.