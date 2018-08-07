Accept the reality

This refers to the letter ‘The eye of the tiger’ (Aug 5) by Muhammad Muslim Sheikh. I disagree with the writer when he says that “the era of corruption has come to an end” now that a new government is about to assume power. The truth is that the dream of a corruption-free Pakistan cannot become a reality merely because a new government is going to assume power. Corruption is deeply embedded in society and cannot be erased completely in the short-term.

While we sincerely hopes that the new government will focus on bringing corruption to the minimum possible level, it would be unrealistic to expect the new regime to end the menace completely. In any case, we will get to know where we stand as far as corruption is concerned after the Transparency International will release its report next year. We have yet to see whether the incoming government will be able to walk the talk.

Farid Nawaz

Islamabad