Pension tension

Drawing your pension was once an easy undertaking. The National Bank of Pakistan was allowed to issue pensions to people if they were able to present their pension book. But now, the authorities announced that the pension will only be credited into bank accounts. I haven’t received my monthly pension over the last two months even though I have applied for this facility.

The delays would have been bearable on regular days. But with Eid drawing close, this situation has caused a great deal of stress. The chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the unjust delay in pension payments.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi