Tue August 07, 2018
Newspost

August 7, 2018

The PEC elections

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) elections are due on August 12. Election candidates have used overwhelming strategies to entice voters to vote for them. These include sending dinner invitations, coercing education institutes and making students attend their so called sessions.

I find these tactics to be a tad disrespecting. These people are supposed to solve our issues. But they are busy making hollow promises and hurting the sentiments of striving engineers. No one has talked about pragmatically solving the problems that are being faced by both unemployed and newly graduated engineers. At this point, we can only hope that the best candidate wins.

Salman Shah

Peshawar

