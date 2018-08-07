Silent slaughter

Pakistan’s parliament passed laws against honour killing in 2016. However, it is unfortunate that these laws couldn’t curb the incidents of the killings. Those women who do work according to their own will are often met with severe criticism and deadly consequences. The number of honour killing deaths has been rising at an unprecedented rate.

The mere existence of these law won’t eradicate this menace from the country. They also need to be strongly enforced. The law-enforcement agencies should take effective action to ensure that the murderers who kill women in name of honour are brought to book.

Kainat Saif

Karachi