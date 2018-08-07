Delays in delivery

A customer care centre is established by companies to provide consumers a platform through which they can communicate regarding the issues they face while using the company’s services or products. Ufone, one of Pakistan’s largest cellular service providers, has also set up a separate department to entertain consumers’ complaints. However, it is disappointing that the department doesn’t have competent professionals who can address a complaint in an effective manner. It has been more than a year since I have been facing delays in SMS delivery. At first, I was informed that the problem was related to my handset. But the problem persisted even after I changed my mobile device.

Even after my repeated clarifications that the problem relates to the delay in delivery and not to the failure in delivery, I have been told repeatedly that the text messages sent from my phone are being delivered. The call centre representative doesn’t make an effort to understand the matter and doesn’t connect my call to the manager. I have been dealing with this problem for many months now and am deeply disappointed to see the manner in which consumers are treated in our country.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi