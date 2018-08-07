Bold decisions

The incoming PTI government will need to take concrete decisions if it wants to deliver on its promises. The party has to cut down several perks and privileges, which were presented by the PML-N government in the 2018-2019 budget. To tackle budget deficit, certain unpopular decisions might be required. For example, government employees’ emoluments should be revised and reduced by at least 10 percent. The salary of cabinet ministers and other political appointees should be slashed by 50 percent.

Bureaucrats and politicians should be allowed to have only one car. The emoluments of employees of loss-making state-owned entities should be reduced by 20 percent. This will allow these institutions to have enough funds to mend their ways. The levy of agriculture tax is essential to increase government revenue. The abovementioned suggestions, if implemented, will be in line with the PTI’s narrative of abolishing the VIP culture and adopting a simple lifestyle.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi