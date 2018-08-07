Tech for tax

This refers to the letter ‘Token tax’ (Aug 4) by Syed Hussain El-Edroos. I fail to understand why the annual vehicle token tax has to be collected in July only. A few years back, paying utility bills use to be a hassle. Now, the process has become far more convenient because payment can now be made through banks. It is, therefore, quite strange that such facilities haven’t been introduced to pay vehicle taxes. All new registration cards issued by the Excise and Taxation Department in Islamabad are computerised and contain a chip that carries details of owners and their vehicle. The advantage of such a card is that it can be used at any ATM or presented at any GPO to pay taxes. However, this facility has yet to be made available to vehicle owners.

This situation has been particularly beneficial for brokers who are often spotted in and around the ETO office demanding between Rs1,000 and Rs2,000 from people who wish to pay their vehicle token taxes. In view of these challenges, the Ministry of Finance is requested to streamline this outdated tax payment procedure for to pay vehicle token tax. It must make the necessary software up-gradation so people can pay these taxes conveniently.

Group Captain(r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi