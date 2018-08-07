tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Residents of Lower Dir are facing a severe water shortage as almost all wells have run dry. The region’s underground water reserves have also dried up, making it difficult for people to carry out their daily chores. Many villagers are compelled to buy drinking water from water tankers which cost around Rs2,000/tanker. The authorities concerned should take notice of this major issue.
Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah
Peshawar
