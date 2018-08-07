Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dry wells

Residents of Lower Dir are facing a severe water shortage as almost all wells have run dry. The region’s underground water reserves have also dried up, making it difficult for people to carry out their daily chores. Many villagers are compelled to buy drinking water from water tankers which cost around Rs2,000/tanker. The authorities concerned should take notice of this major issue.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah

Peshawar

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar