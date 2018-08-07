Brother-in-law admits to raping and murdering Kainat

Significant headway was claimed to have been made on Monday in the investigation into the rape and murder of seven-year-old Kainat whose body was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination last week.

Medico-legal officer Dr Zakia Khurshid had confirmed to media persons on Tuesday night that the girl was raped and her body bore torture and cigarette burn marks. The victim’s death was caused by strangulation, the doctor said.

A first information report was lodged by a brother of the victim at Sachal Police Station after he came from Jacobabad the following day. Police arrested four of the three named suspects -- Altaf Shah, Arif Shah, and Haider Shah, all relatives of the victim.

A Geo News report, Arif Shah, a brother-in-law of the girl, admitted to sexually assaulting and murdering her in a house in the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Johar.

Malir SSP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani said the suspect made the confession during the interrogation process. He said Shah admitted that he had raped the girl three to four times earlier too and, in order to intimidate her, he would burn her with cigarettes.

Kainat had been living with her elder sister at their uncle’s house since their father passed away one and a half years ago. During a visit to the house, the police also found a pipe which was allegedly used to beat the minor girl.

The incident came a painful reminder of the horrific rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur district earlier this year, when #JusticeforZainab turned into the rallying cry in a countrywide campaign to end violence against children.