Plea of co-accused seeking six-month court appearance exemption denied

An accountability court (AC) hearing a corruption reference of more than Rs17 billion against Dr Asim Hussain and others on Monday rejected the plea of a co-accused Iqbal Z Ahmed who was seeking exemption from court appearance for six months.

In his application, Ahmed had prayed to the court to pass an order directing the interior ministry to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so he could visit China, Singapore and some other European countries regarding his business expansion.

He said he desired to set up a privately-owned LNG terminal. The applicant who is on bail also sought his exemption from appearance in the court for at least six months. However, the accountability judge rejected Ahmed’s plea and told him that he was free to file the application again, providing the complete details of the business and business trips.

Ahmed along with former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, and others including Khalid Rehman, Zohair Siddiqui and Shoaib Siddiqui, are facing the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited corruption reference accusing them of misappropriating more than Rs17 billion.

Illegal land disposal

Meanwhile, an accountability court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to provide documented proofs in the mega corruption reference pertaining to the disposal of 530 acres of lands in Korangi against fake documents.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to initiate legal proceedings against the absconding accused to declare them proclaimed offenders. The reference is being heard against a former secretary of the Sindh Land Utilisation Department Shahzar Shamoon and two other absconding accused who have now been declared as proclaimed offenders.

Former deputy commissioner (Malir) Mustafa Jamal Qazi, Ubaidullah Panhor and Abdul Latif Brohi are named in the case. They are alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs53 billion.

The court later fixed August 13 as the next date of hearing. The illegal allotments of around 530 acres of state land were made during the tenure of former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.

While the former CM had also ordered an inquiry against the accused, the NAB had filed a reference that concluded that the accused had caused losses of more than Rs53 billion to the exchequer.