Tue August 07, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

SMIU initiates lecture series

The Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) office of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organised a workshop on Statistical Techniques for analyses of primary research for its faculty on Monday.

Professor Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce, delivered the lecture on the subject. These series of lectures is being organised by the ORIC on the directives of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, in order to promote a culture of research in the university.

In the lecture, Professor Channar talked on research techniques in detail and said that younger faculty members should know the basics of research because without the knowledge of such techniques, they would not be able to conduct appropriate research work.

